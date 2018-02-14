Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

The sultry ice dancing is going to have to be enough for now, folks.

The fiery chemistry between Canadian ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir has some Olympic fans thinking the real fireworks happen when their skates come off.

Alas, for "Tessa and Scott" fans, the gold medal winners keep it strictly in the friend zone.

Oh, Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir? They're just friends. Getty Images

Virtue and Moir helped Canada win gold in the team figure skating competition on Sunday with an emotional routine set to songs from the movie musical "Moulin Rouge." It was the second gold medal of their already decorated careers.

The performance even had Baz Luhrmann, director of the 2001 hit starring Nicole Kidman, cheering from his couch.

Congratulations to @ScottMoir & @tessavirtue for leading @TeamCanada to the gold with Moulin Rouge... you are Christian and Satine on ice! Looking forward to cheering you on in the individual competition #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/feqMAlES31 — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) February 12, 2018

The pair's sexy routine included a segment set to the screen musical's version of The Police hit "Roxanne."

Moments like the on-ice kiss they shared had some hoping it was more than just a performance.

all the other ice dance pairs generating "chemistry" during the samba: dramatic angsty gazes

scott and tessa: pic.twitter.com/BYPlTxCuMZ — Cammien Ray (@CammienRay) February 11, 2018

PLATONIC #VirtueMoir IN GIF FORM NOTHING ACCIDENTAL ABT THAT NECK KISS SON #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/HUEU96y9Kd — tear-ah (@ladyfriday87) February 11, 2018

Life lesson youngins: Find someone who looks at you the way Virtue and Moir look at each other. #TeamCanada #pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/WtryhMaPmZ — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) February 11, 2018

Can Virtue and Moir just end their career after these olympics with a big “lol jokes on you fam we’ve been in love all along” — Andrea (@aaperezzle) February 11, 2018

All i am saying is when Tessa and Scott get married we need to treat it like a royal wedding and shut down the country for a day and live stream it on cbc, just saying #Can — Nicole Murray (@Nicole_Murray4) February 11, 2018

"Maybe that means we’re doing our job?" Moir told Maclean's last month. "We’re always telling stories, we’re supposed to be reacting, a man and woman on the ice, it’s romantic.

"What we have is such a cool relationship," she said. "It’s more about a friendship, our working relationship is so strong. We take so much pride in that."

Sunday's skate was a toned-down version of their usual routine, which typically includes a move that has Virtue straddling Moir's shoulders from the front.

They took that part out to make the performance more family friendly, according to the Toronto Star.