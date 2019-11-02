Some iPhone users are in for an unpleasant surprise Sunday.

According to Apple, the iPhone 5 and other earlier devices, including the iPhone 4S, iPad mini, iPad 2 and iPad 3rd generation, are at risk for losing connectivity to apps, email and web browsing if users do not install the iOS 10.3.4 update by Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. EST.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The problem is related to a GPS time rollover issue that resets the device's clock back to 000000000. This then prevents the device from using any apps that require the correct date and time. If you miss the deadline to update, you will no longer be able to update in the device's settings and will need to plug it into a computer to update.

"If you have an iPhone 5, it’s especially important to update your device’s software wirelessly or using your computer before November 3 to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing," Apple said on its website.

Thankfully the fix is pretty straightforward. To update your iPhone or iPad, simply:

Go to Settings

Tap "General"

Tap "Software Update"

If you're not sure whether or not your device needs an update:

Go to Settings

Tap "General"

Tap "About"

Look at the number next to "Software Version." It should say 10.3.4

Good luck!