Soccer star Abby Wambach explains why she's donating her brain to science

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Retired Olympic soccer player Abby Wambach, ex-Major League Baseball catcher David Ross and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner join Megyn Kelly TODAY for frank talk about concussions and sports. Because chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) can only be diagnosed post-mortem, Wambach is donating her brain for concussion research. Ross reports memory lapses and irritability, and Warner laments, “If I’d only known more.”