Sensational Simone! See 7 of the GOAT's gravity-defying moments

There’s no question about it. Simone Biles has become the greatest of all time since going pro in 2015. The 24-year-old is ready to break more records at the Tokyo Olympics but as we wait to see what she achieves next, revisit some of her remarkable routines and performances on the global stage.
"The Biles" on floor
At 16, Simone Biles was already coming out on top, becoming the 2013 world champion at her first international meet in Antwerp, Belgium. During her floor exercise, Biles landed a double layout with a half twist midair. That move, named “The Biles,” has since become one of her signature moves. As of July 2021, only four gymnasts have successfully completed "The Biles" on floor — Biles, herself being one of them.
"The Biles" on vault
Known as an innovative athlete, Biles continues to push the limits of gymnastics. Five years after she landed “The Biles” on the floor, she nailed it on the vault during international competition at the 2018 world championships qualifications.
"The Biles" on beam
The following year, Biles brought her key move to the balance beam and delivered an impressive double-double dismount at the 2019 world championships qualifications.
"The Biles II"
That’s not all she accomplished. At the same event, Biles debuted a triple-double during her floor exercise, or three twists with two flips, a move now known as “The Biles II.” American gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner have posted training videos of them doing "The Biles II" but Biles is the only one to have completed it.
The Yurchenko double pike on vault
Biles awed fans by successfully completing a Yurchenko double pike, once known only as a men’s gymnastics move, on the vault at the U.S. Classic back in May.
Uneven bars
Just last month, Biles blew her competition away and won her seventh title — a new record — at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in her home state of Texas. She swung and flew through the air as she nailed an extraordinary rotating dismount on her uneven bars routine.
Two flips with three twists
Biles shone at the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, executing two flips with three twists effortlessly during her floor exercise and claiming the no. 1 spot. Leslie Jones, one of her biggest fans, tweeted her excitement for Biles during the trials. She officially made Team USA for the second time on June 27.
Related: