Sensational Simone! See 7 of the GOAT's gravity-defying moments

There’s no question about it. Simone Biles has become the greatest of all time since going pro in 2015. The 24-year-old is ready to break more records at the Tokyo Olympics but as we wait to see what she achieves next, revisit some of her remarkable routines and performances on the global stage.

"The Biles" on floor

"The Biles" features a midair twist before the gymnast executes a blind landing. Biles performed the move during a floor exercise at the women's all-around final of the 44th Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Antwerp, Belgium on Oct. 4, 2013. Gerlach Delissen / Getty Images

At 16, Simone Biles was already coming out on top, becoming the 2013 world champion at her first international meet in Antwerp, Belgium. During her floor exercise, Biles landed a double layout with a half twist midair. That move, named “The Biles,” has since become one of her signature moves. As of July 2021, only four gymnasts have successfully completed "The Biles" on floor — Biles, herself being one of them.

"The Biles" on vault

Biles was a breathtaking blur as she performed her signature move during the vault qualification at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar on Oct. 27, 2018. NurPhoto / Getty Images

Known as an innovative athlete, Biles continues to push the limits of gymnastics. Five years after she landed “The Biles” on the floor, she nailed it on the vault during international competition at the 2018 world championships qualifications.

"The Biles" on beam

Biles expertly performed a flip while on the balance beam during women's qualification on day 2 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 5, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

The following year, Biles brought her key move to the balance beam and delivered an impressive double-double dismount at the 2019 world championships qualifications.

There you have it, folks! 👇 @Simone_Biles successfully landed her signature double-double dismount on beam today and the element will be named the "Biles" from now on. #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/BO38BaCQ8g — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 5, 2019

"The Biles II"

Biles executing a triple-double during the women's qualifications at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 5, 2019. Kyodo News / Getty Images

That’s not all she accomplished. At the same event, Biles debuted a triple-double during her floor exercise, or three twists with two flips, a move now known as “The Biles II.” American gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner have posted training videos of them doing "The Biles II" but Biles is the only one to have completed it.

The Yurchenko double pike on vault

So much air! Biles was captured flipping midair while performing on the vault at the U.S. Classic at Indiana Convention Center on May 22. David E. Klutho / Getty Images

Biles awed fans by successfully completing a Yurchenko double pike, once known only as a men’s gymnastics move, on the vault at the U.S. Classic back in May.

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN 👑



Simone Biles landed her Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.@simonebiles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/j07ZweBZ8H — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

Uneven bars