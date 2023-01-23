Pilot survives after small plane clips 18-wheeler while crash landing on Houston highway

A pilot escaped without any injuries after a small plane clipped the top of an 18-wheeler while making an emergency landing on a Houston highway on Jan. 22, officials said.

Grand Parkway was shut down in both directions around 11:30 a.m. local time after the plane landed on the northbound side, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

The pilot did not suffer any injuries, according to the DPS. The agency tweeted a photo of the wild scene, with the plane resting nose down in the middle of the highway.

The plane, a single-engine Beech M35, clipped an 18-wheeler, hit a concrete barrier and caught fire, according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration cited by NBC affiliate KPRC. The pilot was the only person onboard. He refused medical attention, and the driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer any injuries, officials told KPRC.

The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.