IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Consumer Reports-approved picks to help beat the winter blues

Pilot survives after small plane clips 18-wheeler while crash landing on Houston highway

A pilot was unhurt after making an emergency landing on a Houston highway that resulted in the single-engine Beech M35 catching fire.

Small plane makes emergency landing on busy Houston highway

00:19
By Scott Stump

A pilot escaped without any injuries after a small plane clipped the top of an 18-wheeler while making an emergency landing on a Houston highway on Jan. 22, officials said.

Grand Parkway was shut down in both directions around 11:30 a.m. local time after the plane landed on the northbound side, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

The pilot did not suffer any injuries, according to the DPS. The agency tweeted a photo of the wild scene, with the plane resting nose down in the middle of the highway.

The plane, a single-engine Beech M35, clipped an 18-wheeler, hit a concrete barrier and caught fire, according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration cited by NBC affiliate KPRC. The pilot was the only person onboard. He refused medical attention, and the driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer any injuries, officials told KPRC.

The incident is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. 