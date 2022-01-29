Slain NYPD officer’s wife details their last conversation in emotional eulogy

Jason Rivera, the 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot and killed last week after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, was laid to rest on Friday, January 28.

The funeral service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral was attended by crowds of family, friends and fellow officers mourning the loss of Rivera, who had been on the job for just 14 months.

Rivera’s wife and childhood sweetheart, Dominique Rivera, delivered an emotional eulogy at the ceremony, shared in full by the New York Post. She likened the moment to “one of those nightmares that you never thought you’d have,” before recalling the final conversation she had with her husband on a day that initially started just like any other.

Dominique Rivera eulogizes her husband, New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera, during his funeral service at St. Patricks Cathedral on Jan. 28. Pool / Getty Images

“We had an argument, you know it’s hard being a cop’s wife sometimes,” she recalled from the day, an unusual occurrence for their Friday routine. “It’s hard being patient when plans were canceled or we would go days without seeing each other or when you’d have to write a report that would take forever because you’d have to voucher so many things, so you did OT.”

Rivera continued, adding, “This Friday, we were arguing because I didn’t want you to use your job phone while we were together.”

“You were so mad that you took your LeBron jersey down, gave me your chain and put the lotions I gave you for your ashy hands in the bag and said, ‘Here, take them,’” she remembered. “We left your apartment and because I didn’t want to continue to argue, I ordered an Uber. You asked me if you are sure ‘That you don’t want me to take you home, it might be the last ride I give you.’ I said no and that was probably the biggest mistake I ever made.”

Dominique Rivera, the wife of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, holds a flag from his casket. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

That evening, Rivera said that she saw the notification that two police officers were shot in Harlem.

This prompted her to text her husband, “‘Are you okay? Please tell me you’re okay. I know that you’re mad right now but just text me, you’re okay, at least tell me you’re busy,’” but he never responded. Soon, Rivera said she “received the call I wish none of you that are sitting here with me will ever receive.”

Detective Rivera and his partner, offocer Wilbert Mora, had responded to a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 21 regarding a domestic dispute between a mother and son. Both officers were shot without warning when they arrived at the apartment and entered a narrow hallway toward the back bedroom where the suspect was located.

Rivera was killed, while Mora was left in critical condition after the incident. Days later on January 25, Mora, who was 27, was taken off of life support after undergoing surgery to donate his organs.

Rivera recalled her rush to the hospital to say her final goodbyes to her husband.

“Although I gained thousands of blue brothers and sisters, I’m the loneliest without you,” she said. “I know you’re looking at me and beside me telling me I can do this. And I’m trying, trust me I am. I didn’t prepare for this. None of us did.”

The casket of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is brought out of St. Patrick's Cathedral during his funeral on January 28, 2022 in New York City. The 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed on January 21 in Harlem while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera's partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, also died from injuries suffered in the shooting. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Before she concluded her heart-wrenching eulogy, Rivera addressed those in attendance at the service, saying, “Jason is so happy right now that all of you are here. Through pain and sorrow, this is exactly how he would have wanted to be remembered. Like a true hero.”

"I’m sure all of our blue family is tired too, but I promise, we promise that your death won’t be in vain," she said. "I love you until the end of time. We’ll take the watch from here."

Rivera and Mora are the fourth and fifth NYPD officers who have been shot in 2022.

