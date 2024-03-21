Manhunt underway for inmate who managed a successful ‘prison break’ after ambush at hospital

An Idaho inmate is on the run after he and an alleged accomplice ambushed three correctional officers at a hospital in Boise on Wednesday and escaped from custody, police said.

Skylar Meade, the 31-year-old inmate, was still at large as of Thursday morning after what authorities called a successful "prison break" that left three officers injured.

"We believe that this was a coordinated attack, ambush on the department of corrections officers and certainly a planned endeavor to free him from custody," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said during a press conference.

Meade was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for self-inflicted injuries on Wednesday, and as he was set to be transported back to the corrections facility around 2:15 a.m., his alleged accomplice Nicholas Umphenour opened fire, according to police.

Two officers were shot, one with non-life-threatening injuries and another who was stable in critical condition, and a third officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during crossfire with Boise Police, police said.

Meade and Umphenour fled in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, police said.

Meade was described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his arms, chest, calf, abdomen and face, according to the department of corrections.

"They are dangerous, they are armed, and they have shown a propensity for violence," Winegar said.

Meade was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 for shooting at law enforcement officers during a high-speed chase while fleeing a traffic stop in 2016, according to NBC affiliate KTVB. Meade was a "known gang member," Winegar said.

"They could be anywhere at this point," Winegar said. "We’re following every lead and accepting every possibility."

Police have obtained a warrant for Umphenour on two counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement and one count of aiding and abetting an escape.

The FBI is assisting Boise Police and the Idaho State Police, NBC News confirmed. Anyone who sees Meade and Umphenour should call 911, police said.