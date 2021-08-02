IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Simone Biles will compete in balance beam final

The 24-year-old star had previously withdrawn from the finals in the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars, citing her mental health.

By Scott Stump

Simone Biles will have one last shot at gold.

The Team USA star gymnast will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final in Tokyo along with teammate Suni Lee, according to a statement tweeted on Monday morning by USA Gymnastics.

Simone Biles will participate in the balance beam final in Tokyo Tuesday, giving her one last shot to win a gold medal in the 2020 Games. Mike Egerton / PA Images / Getty Images

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!" the organization said.

She won bronze in the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Biles, 24, the most decorated gymnast of all time, stunned the world after withdrawing from the finals in the all-around as well as the vault, floor exercise and uneven bars, citing a focus on her mental health. She also withdrew from the team finals, where the U.S. took silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Biles said she was experiencing the "twisties," which occur when gymnasts are in mid-air and lose awareness, making it difficult to land safely.

She wrote on Instagram on July 30 that said that she felt "better" when doing non-twisting moves, but still felt "kind of" out of sync.

"I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist," she wrote. "Strangest & weirdest feeling."

Biles was the defending champion in the all-around, which Lee won on July 29 a rousing performance for the 18-year-old from Minnesota.

