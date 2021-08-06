Together again! Simone Biles visits boyfriend Jonathan Owens at NFL training camp

After winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is back in Texas and catching up with the most important people in her life.

On Friday, Biles shared a few photos from her visit to the Houston Texans training camp, where she stopped by to cheer on her boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

"Open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day," Biles wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Owens on the football field.

Owens, 26, and Biles, 24, have been dating for more than a year and made their relationship Instagram official last August.

The NFL player was thrilled to have Biles' support as he gets ready for the NFL season.

"So glad you got to come out baby," he replied to the photo, adding two heart emoji.

The couple were all smiles when Biles visited Owens on the field. Instagram / @simonebiles

While Owens couldn't travel to Tokyo due to a ban on spectators at the Olympics, he said he tried to remain positive for his girlfriend from afar, supporting her after she withdrew from several events to focus on her mental health.

"I was sick for her, just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach," Owens told ESPN. "I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there."

He also posted a sweet message of support for Biles after her withdrawals, one of which included the opportunity to repeat her gold medal performance in the all-around competition.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," he wrote. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB."