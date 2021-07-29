Simone Biles breaks silence with heartbreaking mental health revelation

Simone Biles just gave us a heartbreaking peek behind her curtain of greatness.

Biles tweeted Thursday in Tokyo for the first time since her decision to withdraw from the U.S. women's gymnastics team and individual all-around events.

"The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," the decorated Olympian wrote alongside her signature white heart emoji.

Biles has been active on social media re-sharing messages of support from around the world, including from fellow gymnastics teammates.

"Never been prouder to be apart of such an amazing team with an amazing group of girls. We stepped up when we needed to and did this for ourselves. We do not owe anyone a gold medal, we are WINNERS in our hearts," Team USA gymnast Suni Lee wrote.

Former Olympian gymnast Nastia Liukin penned a heartfelt thank-you letter to Biles for showing the world who she is beyond an athlete.

"Thank you for showing the depth of who you are beyond an athlete as a leader, role model, mental health warrior and person," Liukin wrote. "You came here as a gymnast, and you're leaving as a hero."

Biles' withdrawal highlights the importance of mental health in athletes.

"We also have to focus on ourselves because at the end of the day, we're human, too," Biles said, according to The Associated Press. "We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."

Earlier this year, Naomi Osaka withdrew from Wimbledon to prioritize her mental health.

"Michael Phelps told me that by speaking up I may have saved a life," Osaka wrote in a TIME essay earlier this month. "If that’s true, then it was all worth it."

