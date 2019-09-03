Simone Biles said her "heart aches for everyone involved" in her first public comments since the Olympic gold medalist's brother was arrested and charged with murder last week in connection with a shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Ohio.

The gymnastics star issued a statement on Monday night about the Aug. 29 arrest of her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, whom police believe opened fire after an altercation at a Dec. 31 party at a Cleveland Airbnb rental, killing DelVaunte Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; DeVaughn Gibson, 23, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

"Still having a hard time processing last week's news," she wrote. "My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

"I ask everyone to please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain."

Biles-Thomas, who is in the Army, has been charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arrested at Fort Stewart, an Army base in Georgia, after nearly eight months of investigation. He is set to be arraigned on Sept. 13.

Biles-Thomas is her biological brother, but they grew up separately.

She and her sister, Adria, were adopted in 2000 by their maternal grandparents and grew up in Houston, while her two brothers were adopted by another relative and were raised in Cleveland. Biles refers to her grandparents as her parents.

"Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail," Bilessaid on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2017. "My parents saved me, they've set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they've been there to support me since day one. There's nothing I could say to them to thank them enough."