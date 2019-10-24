Simone Biles did more than add a twist to her ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday night's World Series game in Houston.

She also threw in a twisting backflip, all while wearing jeans no less, to put her stamp on it in only the way that Biles can.

The most decorated gymnast of all time wowed the crowd at Minute Maid Park with her impressive stunt before she tossed a strike to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick, who served as the ceremonial catcher.

Simone Biles will get to that first pitch in a second. She just has to gracefully defy gravity first to get the crowd pumped up. Tim Warner / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Biles' acrobatics were the highlight of the game for the home team, as the Astros lost 12-3 to the Washington Nationals to go down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Biles, 22, moved to Texas at age 3 and grew up in the Houston area, where she still lives and trains.

This was her second ceremonial first pitch at an Astros game, as she also showed off some gymnastics moves while throwing one in 2016.

While her toss on Wednesday night was the complete opposite of famous first-pitch debacles by the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, Biles was admittedly more nervous than if she were facing a bunch of grim-faced gymnastics judges in the Olympics.

The actual pitch was the easiest part for the most decorated gymnast of all time. Getty Images

“Gymnastics is the only sport I’ve ever done, so when it comes to anything else, I’m literally terrified,” she said before the pitch, according to NBC Sports. “So I get more nervous doing this stuff than competing, which is really weird. So, yeah, hopefully I don’t end up on celebrity fails.”

Biles asked for a pen for an autograph from Marisnick after the pitch, with many watching rightfully thinking that it was actually Marisnick asking for an autograph from her.

As a bonus, everyone was treated to one of the internet's favorite sight gags: Simone Biles with a much taller person.

Biles gives a high-five to Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick after her first pitch. Troy Taormina / Reuters

While it wasn't quite like when the 4-foot-8-inch dynamo met 7-foot-2-inch Shaquille O'Neal, Biles had to go way up high to slap five with the 6-foot-4-inch Marisnick after her pitch.

Now that she has conquered the first pitch, the four-time gold medalist has her sights set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Hopefully she returns with another haul of gold medals, and then we can see her back on her favorite apparatus — the pitcher's mound.