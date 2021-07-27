Simone Biles is pure class congratulating the Russian team on winning gold⁠

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world, but she showed yet another reason why she's the greatest of all time by congratulating the Russian Olympic Committee squad after they clinched the gold medal.

Team USA took home the silver medal, marking its first loss in a world competition since 2010. Nevertheless, Biles remained graceful in defeat.

Melnikova appeared to wipe away a tear as she chatted with Biles. Lionel Bonaventure / AFP via Getty Images

Soon after the results were announced, Biles was photographed hugging members of the Russian team and offering them congratulations. The 24-year-old looked genuinely happy for her opponents as they soaked up their Olympic victory.

It was the first time the Russians took gold since winning as a unified team in 1992.

Biles pulled out of the competition on Tuesday, but Team USA still rallied to win silver. Lionel Bonaventure / AFP via Getty Images

Biles showed class and sportsmanship after the final result. Lionel Bonaventure / AFP via Getty Images

In a massive surprise to fans, Biles withdrew from the competition earlier on Tuesday following a rare stumble on the vault. Her teammate Jordan Chiles stepped in to help Team USA rally for the silver medal.

Biles later told Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY that she was physically well, but pulled out to take care of her mental health.

"Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see," she said.