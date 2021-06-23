Call her the GOAT, call her $imoney, call her the reigning Olympic gold medalist. We know for some of you, there's one reason to watch the Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles.

At 24 years old, Biles could become the oldest American woman to win the all-around Olympic gold this summer at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She's been training for 17 years, longer than some of her teammates have been alive.

"The kids remind me how old I am every day," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb.

In Rio, she won five Olympic medals, four of them gold. She said she felt called to return to compete in Tokyo and to be a voice for that younger generation, including fellow abuse survivors.

What makes Simone Biles the GOAT?

Simone Biles performs moves so difficult it's often said she only competes with herself. She has five different skills named for her. A combined 30 World and Olympic medals make her the most decorated American gymnast of all time and the third-most decorated in the world.

At this Olympics, she'll also be competing to be the unquestioned greatest of all time (GOAT, hence the "goat" on her leotard). Here's what's at stake:

If she wins two more medals, she'll tie Shannon Miller as the most decorated Olympics gymnast of all time. She'll also tie for Olympics and World medals with the second-most decorated gymnast overall, Larisa Latynina.

If she wins three, she'll be the most decorated Olympic gymnast, and tie for most decorated overall with Vitaly Scherbo.

Four medals? Simone Biles will officially be the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Simone Biles' Olympics schedule 2021

Here’s a day-by-day look at Biles’ Tokyo schedule. She begins on July 25 in Tokyo, but the times listed below reflect the 13 hour time difference with the Eastern United States.