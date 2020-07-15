Simone Biles has earned four Olympic gold medals, 19 World Championship gold medals and she’s been declared the greatest gymnast of all time by none other than Mary Lou Retton, who once held that same claim to fame.

So, when it comes to pulling off a major move on the mat, nothing she does should come as surprise.

And yet…

haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13 - here you go pic.twitter.com/B93QP4ALHc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 14, 2020

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old shared a clip of a combination of moves so amazing, she left her fans on social media reeling.

She wrote, “haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13 — here you go,” alongside a 5-second video that packed in so much more than that. In fact, with a masked coach spotting her, Biles not only performed a double tuck, she did it as a finishing flourish to a double layout. In a single pass!

Well, judging by your speed, rotation and ridiculous backwards propulsion, I think you may have time-travelled back to age 13! Did you check the calendar when you landed? 🙃🗓️ #13Again — LoveWhatYou_Do (@luvaneonate) July 14, 2020

Did you forget to mention that u did a DOUBLE LAYOUT before the double tuck? — Szilvia (@szilvia_101) July 14, 2020

Simone says, "Oh I haven't done a double tuck since I was 13". Then does a double tuck OUT OF a double layout. 😱🤯 I love that she's pushing the envelope. Kenzo Shirai should be allowed to compete against her next competition so she can have a real challenger! — Justin Cartwright (@JayCee1911) July 14, 2020

"Well, judging by your speed, rotation and ridiculous backwards propulsion, I think you may have time-travelled back to age 13!" one follower responded. "Did you check the calendar when you landed?"

Had 2020 shaped up differently, this very well may have been a move that stunned spectators at the Tokyo Games — just like the triple-double she did at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships last year. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the summer Olympics were pushed back until next year.

"Mentally, going another year, I think that's what's going to take the toll on me and all of us and most of the athletes,” Biles told TODAY after learning of the delay. "So, we have to stay in shape mentally just as much as physically, and that will play a big factor moving forward, listening to your body and your mind.”

And as the clip she shared proves, the Team USA superstar has done just that.