Simone Biles twisted and turned her way to a record-tying sixth national gymnastics title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships over the weekend.

"I feel like each one gets better and better ... it just keeps getting more exciting," Biles told NBC Sports.

The 22-year-old gymnast punctuated the feat with a historic triple-double tumbling pass during her floor routine on Sunday night. The move consists two flips and three twists, and has never been landed by a woman in competition.

Biles' unmatched skills continued on the balance beam where she completed an unprecedented double-double dismount — two twists combined with two flips.

Her final score was almost 5 points above her nearest competitor, Sunisa Lee, 16, who took second place at the competition in Kansas City, Missouri.

The win comes a week after Biles made emotional remarks blasting USA Gymnastics for their role in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

In October, Biles is expected to lead Team USA in Germany for the World Championships.