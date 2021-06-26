Simone Biles leads the pack at U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

Day one of the women’s competition at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials kicked off on Friday and Simone Biles did what she does best.

The 24-year-old led the pack with an all-around total of 60.565 points. Biles dominated on the balance beam, the vault, as well as the floor exercise, earning her highest floor exercise score with 15.366 points, 0.416 more than her previous highest score from this season.

Also in the running after the first day are Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, who ranked second and third respectively at the U.S. Championships that took place earlier this month. Lee, who had the highest uneven bars score of the night with a score of 15.3.

MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum are among the past world championships team members who are rounding out the top five after day one.

Day two of the women's competition at the trials will be held on Sunday. The men’s competition, which will determine the five men named to the Olympic team, began on Thursday and will conclude Saturday. Final selections for the team will be named at the conclusion of the trials.

21-year-old Jade Carey clinched her spot at the Tokyo Olympics last April through a qualification made possible by the International Gymnastics Federation. In an Instagram post on June 15, Carey revealed that she planned to accept the individual spot and wrote in part, “My focus right now is preparing to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and being able to contribute to Team USA in any way possible. Thank you for your continued support.”

On the women's side, the top two gymnasts from the trials this weekend will automatically earn their nominations for Team USA. The remaining two team event gymnasts, as well as a fifth gymnast for individual events, will be chosen by a selection committee. Overall, there will be six women, including Carey, who will get to go to the Tokyo Games next month.

Biles is currently the most decorated female gymnast of all time. She is also on the path to break yet another American record for the most career Olympic gold medals won by a woman in any sport. She may very well become the oldest American woman to win all-around Olympic gold this summer.

As one fan sign put it on Friday, "It's Simone's world & we're all just living in it."

Biles revealed in April that she would be try for her second Olympics run in order to be a voice for abuse survivors. She said she wanted to use her spotlight to push for change in the gymanstics world following the sexual abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Ath 2016 Rio Games, Biles won four gold medals and one bronze medal and she is currently the most decorated of all time. Earlier this month, Biles made history yet again when she won her seventh straight all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. At the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis in May, Biles landed a move that no woman had ever performed in competition before: the Yurchenko double pike on the vault.

