By Ronnie Koenig

Simone Biles is a force of nature, and even a hospital visit can't stop her from doing what she does best — gymnastics!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist tweeted on Friday that she was admitted to the emergency room less than a day before the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The 21-year-old revealed a kidney stone was to blame for the last-minute hospital visit — but seemed to be in good spirits from the looks of her post!

"Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships. This kidney stone can wait.... doing it for my team," Biles said in a tweet with a fist and heart emojis along with two photos from the hospital.

"I’ll be gucci girls!" she continued.

Biles posted the same smiling pic of herself in a hospital bed to Instagram, where friends and fans posted words of support for the Olympian.

"Sending you lots of love. You're gonna kill it," Biles' former Final Five teammate Madison Kocian wrote with a heart emoji.

Retired champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton commented with a heart emoji, "Speedy recovery girl."

USA Gymnastics announced the team for the World Championships event on Oct. 12.

Biles made history in August after becoming the first woman to win five all-around titles at the U.S. Gymnastics championships — and did it wearing a teal leotard as a symbol of support for survivors of sexual assault.

In January, Biles claimed that she was sexually abused by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar.

She discussed Nassar and his sentence in an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY saying, "It’s very hard for someone to go through what I’ve gone through recently and it’s very hard to talk about."

It's clear that nothing — even a kidney stone — can stop this powerful woman from achieving anything she sets her mind to. Go, Simone!