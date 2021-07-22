Simone Biles honored with a GOAT emoji on Twitter

Twitter sure knows how to get five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles' goat!

That is, they know how to honor the record-breaking gymnast with a "Greatest Of All Time" (aka GOAT) emoji, which was unveiled Thursday: a little gray goat in a sparkling orange leotard, doing the splits while wearing a gold medal.

Biles, 24, became the first female athlete and first Olympian honored with her own emoji, which will crop up whenever someone uses the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone through Aug. 8, which is when the Tokyo Olympics end.

The GOAT and the Olympian, Simone Biles. Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Twitter

Other athletes who've received their own GOAT emoji include football players Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Fans have naturally taken to the new image with tweets honoring the superior athlete.

"They really gave @Simone_Biles her own hashtag," wrote one fan, adding a crying and heart emoji.

"👋 from the #TokyoOlympics! It's #SimoneBiles," tweeted the official Team USA account.

ahhh omg no way simone has her own emoji!! #simonebiles — lari thee FULLY vaxxed stallion 🇨🇦 (@switchhalf) July 21, 2021

"ahhh omg no way simone has her own emoji!! #simonebiles," added another fan excitedly.

"#simonebiles #simonebiles #simonebiles #simonebiles #simonebiles This is fun," NBC Sports' On Her Turf account tweeted.

Biles has been competing as an elite gymnast since 2011 and first competed at the Olympics with the U.S. women's gymnastics team in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She dominated with her style, talent, ability and a megawatt smile, winning gold in the all-around, team, vault and floor. She won a bronze medal for her work on the beam.

The "GOAT" idea has been around since 2019, when she began wearing a goat design called "Goldie" during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She showed up in 2021 at the same competition wearing custom-made leotards with silver rhinestones that created the shape of a goat head.

Biles during a training session at the Ariake Gymnastics Arena on July 22, just ahead of the start of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile via Getty Images

But as she told People magazine, it's really a "running joke."

"I don't think of myself as the G.O.A.T. and that's not why I wear the goat on my (leotard)," she added. "It was kind of a joke in the beginning. I wore one in 2019 and it was just funny because the haters were so upset. What we did is to kind of tick them off even more. So I was happy because it's like good, now you guys are annoyed because you're annoying me."

