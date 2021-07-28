The empowering pep talk Simone Biles gave teammates after withdrawing from Olympics

Even in the face of her own withdrawal from competition, Simone Biles proved she is the epitome of greatness.

In an emotional moment before Jordan Chiles took her place in Tuesday's Olympic women's gymnastics team competition, Biles gathered her teammates together for a quick pep talk.

"I'm sorry, I love you guys but you're going to be just fine," Biles told her fellow Team USA gymnasts who gathered around her.

"You guys have trained your whole entire life for this, it's fine," she said. "If you need anything, just let me know and I'll go run and do it."

And Biles stood true to her word. She suited up in a white warm-up suit and became her team's biggest fan on the sideline for the duration of the competition, cheering and providing chalk to her team.

USA Gymnastics said earlier Tuesday Biles' withdrawal was due to "a medical issue," and added that the 24-year-old star "will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

While Biles was cheering for Team USA, support poured in for Biles from around the world.

"It takes the strength, power and bravery of a CHAMPION to put your health first. @Simone_Biles, we love you. Thank you," tweeted actor Kerry Washington alongside a GIF of the gymnast.

"I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU," fellow Olympian Adam Rippon wrote.

Biles stunned the world when she withdrew after competing in just one rotation on vault, where she stumbled on the landing.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," she told Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

In the end, Team USA took home silver and Biles was reportedly the first to congratulate the Russian team on winning gold.

"I'm OK, just super frustrated of how the night played out, but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do and now we're Olympic silver medalists, so it's something that we'll cherish forever," Biles said. "We hope America still loves us."

Biles' next event is the women's individual all-around competition on Thursday. When asked about it, she said she's planning on taking it "day by day."

"We're just going to see."