We have goosebumps watching Simone Biles get a standing ovation for her floor routine

The Olympics have not begun yet, but Simone Biles already has fans on their feet.

Biles earned a spot on the U.S. gymnastics team at the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo by winning the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis on Sunday. Her floor routine even earned her a standing ovation.

Biles, 24, will be one of the main attractions when she attempts to become the oldest American woman to win the all-around gold at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

At the trials, Biles won the all-around, notching 118.098 points, 2.6 points more than Sunisa Lee, who secured her first spot in the Olympics as the runner-up. They'll be joined on the team by Jordan Chiles, who took third, and Grace McCallum, who placed fourth. MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey will compete as individuals.

More gold to come at the Olympics? Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America's Center on June 27 in St. Louis. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Biles missed a connection and stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine, but she still earned the highest score for the event. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Biles’ overall performance — which included her falling off the beam — may not have been as dominating as some expected, and her floor showing left her disappointed, since she missed a connection and stepped out of bounds twice. Despite that, she earned the highest score on the floor.

“I was really happy, but I was just sad because everybody came out here to watch us and I didn't give them my best performance,” Biles told Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired Monday on TODAY.

“I was just really upset,” Biles also told NBC Sports’ Andrea Joyce. “Everybody out here came, gave their heart, and I didn’t give my best performance, so that’s what I was most upset about.”

Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics, is the most decorated American gymnast in history and considered by many to be the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Biles is the second-oldest person on the team, a few months younger than Skinner.

“I’m just old. I’m always in pain,” Biles said to NBC Sports. “Something always hurts.”

She may be a grizzled veteran, but she says the younger members of the team help push her.

“We get our youth back,” she told Hoda of mentoring other athletes. “They keep us going, especially in those workouts in the gym. And we've had such hard times, but seeing the younger ones come up, it's been motivational.”

