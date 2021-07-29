Simone Biles cheers on US men's gymnastics team in Tokyo

Simone Biles is back in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.

The Olympian joined teammate MyKayla Skinner in the stands for the men's gymnastics all-around final on day five of the 2020 Games.

Biles and MyKayla Skinner of Team USA watch the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Donning matching patriotic, tie-dyed sweatshirts and black masks, Biles and Skinner waved to the cameras before the event began.

While her face mask made it hard to see Biles' full expression, the athlete seemed to be in good spirits, even blowing a kiss from the stands.

Biles blows a kiss from the stands while watching men's gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the women's team gymnastics final, citing "a medical issue."

Biles later revealed her mental health was suffering.

"Physically, I feel good," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb after she withdrew. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star of the Olympics isn't an easy feat. So we're just trying to take it one day at a time, and we'll see."

Biles will also not compete in the individual all-around competition, though she has the chance to compete in four more individual events.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being," USA Gymnastics said in a statement early Wednesday. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Her teammates echoed those sentiments on TODAY on Wednesday morning. Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum said they support Biles' decision to withdraw from the team and all-around events, "no matter what."

"Whatever she puts her mind to," Chiles said. "She's Simone for a reason. She's not a quitter. You will never see Simone just go out there and not do what she knows she can do."

Biles emphasized her decision to play it safe to the Associated Press later, saying that "at the end of the day we're human too."

"We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."

