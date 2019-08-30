The brother of Olympic champion Simone Biles has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party in Ohio.

Nearly eight months after the deadly shooting, Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested on Thursday in Georgia.

Police believe Biles-Thomas opened fire after an altercation at the Dec. 31 party at a Cleveland Airbnb rental, killing 19-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson, according to NBC affiliate WKYC. Two others were injured.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested at Fort Stewart, an Army base in Georgia, on Aug. 29, 2019. Liberty County Sheriff

He's been charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The arrest comes after nearly eight months of investigation.

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said in a statement. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist who's considered to be one of the best gymnasts in history, has in the past posted about her older brother on Instagram, writing "everyone says we look like twins but I don't see it," along with a series of smiling snapshots.

Biles-Thomas is her biological brother. Biles was raised by adoptive parents.

Biles-Thomas is currently on active duty with the military. He is set to be arraigned on Sept. 13. It was not immediately clear on Friday if he has a lawyer, or when he will be extradited back to Ohio.