Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles earned her fifth all-around world championship title Thursday, once again cementing her status as the greatest gymnast of all time.

The crowd in Stuttgart, Germany, went wild for the winner, as did fans watching the event on televisions around the globe — including one superfan from back home.

I can never contain myself. 😂❤️ https://t.co/FnC4VJnH2r — Stacey Ervin Jr. (@staceyervinjr) October 10, 2019

Biles’ boyfriend, acrobat and fitness coach Stacey Ervin Jr., wasn’t able to be by her side for her latest achievement, but in a clip shared on Twitter, he proved no one cheered, fist-pumped or jumped for her more than he did.

“C’mon, babe,” he said as he watched her final challenge of the night. “C’mon, C’mon, C’mon! Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!”

And as she nailed the last steps of her floor routine, he bounced along and shouted, “Yes! That’s what I’m talking about!”

Ervin’s video was equal parts sweetly supportive and hilariously enthusiastic.

When he posted the clip to Instagram, along with a photo of his 22-year-old partner wearing her newest gold medal, he added a message that also captured his excitement.

“MY WOMAN IS A 5x WORLD CHAMPION IN THE ALL-AROUND & I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD,” he wrote in the caption. “I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception. Congratulation, babe! The whole world is proud of you!”

Biles replied to that, writing, “My mans. Can’t wait to give you the biggest smooch ever! thanks for your endless support babe. i love you with my whole heart.”

And their collective fans loved seeing the couple's mutual support, with one fan writing, "#Goals! That’s how you support your girl."