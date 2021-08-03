Simone Biles' boyfriend celebrates her bronze medal: 'Words can't explain how proud'

Simone Biles has plenty of adoring fans, but her biggest supporter just might be her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

After the gymnast took home a bronze medal in the individual balance beam final Tuesday, Owens didn't waste any time congratulating his girlfriend on social media.

In his Instagram story, the football player shared a photo of Biles and added the following loving caption: "Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!!"

Owens added a heart and clapping emoji and also included a few other pics of the Team USA gymnast. The sweet gesture must've captured Biles' heart, too, because she reposted the photo in her own Instagram story.

jowens_3 / Instagram / AP

Biles has had an exciting yet challenging journey at the Tokyo Olympics, and many were surprised to see her compete in Tuesday's balance beam competition.

During the first week of the Summer Games, the 24-year-old withdrew from several events after revealing she was suffering from the "twisties," something gymnasts experience when they aren't aware of where they are in a skill midair. The phenomenon makes it difficult to land safely and can be dangerous for athletes.

While speaking with TODAY's Hoda Kotb after the competition Tuesday, Biles said her bronze medal ranks even higher in her mind than the four golds she won in 2016.

"It means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here," she said. "It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well."

Throughout it all, Owens has stood by his girlfriend's side and posted a sweet message to Biles on Instagram last week.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️," he wrote.