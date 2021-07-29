Simone Biles is 'beyond proud' of Suni Lee's gold medal win

Simone Biles is cheering on teammate Sunisa Lee after the younger gymnast took home the gold medal in the women's individual all-around competition on Thursday.

Lee's win comes after Biles withdrew from the event, citing a need to focus on her mental health. Biles had been the defending champion for the event from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

On Instagram, Biles shared a sweet photo of herself and Lee smiling for a selfie after they won the silver medal in Tuesday's team all-around competition.

"CONGRATS PRINCESS," the former reigning champ wrote. "absolutely killed it!!! OLYMPIC CHAMPION RIGHT HERE !!! So so so beyond proud of you!!!!"

Biles also celebrated Lee on her Instagram story, sharing a sweet video of Lee dancing in a white tracksuit and showing off her new medal.

Sunisa Lee celebrated her gold medal win in a video posted on Simone Biles' Instagram story. simonebiles/Instagram

In an accompanying caption, Biles wrote, "YESSSSS BBBBBBBYYY the queen has arrived" and off camera, she could be heard repeating, "The queen has arrived!" before adding a happy yell for good measure.

Even after her surprising withdrawal from the all-around events, Biles has been cheering on her teammates. She was seen encouraging them from the sidelines during Tuesday's competition, and even gave the other members of the team an inspiring pep talk after withdrawing.

"I'm sorry, I love you guys but you're going to be just fine," Biles told her fellow gymnasts at the time. "You guys have trained your whole entire life for this, it's fine. If you need anything, just let me know and I'll go run and do it."