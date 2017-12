share tweet pin email

On Megyn Kelly TODAY, Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, and actress Alyssa Milano are joined for a frank and emotional conversation by women who have been affected by sexual misconduct: journalists Eleanor McManus and Lara Setrakian; former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy; former Congressional staffer Rebecca Weir; Heather Unruh, whose son alleges harassment by Kevin Spacey, and actress Dominique Huett. “The silver lining is that we all found each other,” Setrakian says.