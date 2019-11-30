Singer Sia surprises Walmart and T.J. Maxx shoppers, pays for their items

Sia surprised shoppers at Walmart and T.J. Maxx on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving by paying for their items at the cash register, happily swiping her credit, posing for photos and giving out hugs.

However, most of the lucky recipients didn't realize they were talking to the "Chandelier" singer, since Sia, 43, told them her name was Cici and that she was a lottery winner.

Sia usually hides her face behind a wig, making her music far more familiar than her face to fans, which the singer has said allows her to enjoy some anonymity when she's not onstage. For her visits to Walmart and T.J. Maxx in Palm Springs, California, Sia wore her hair in a high bun and dressed in a long, casual coat.

Met the most beautiful and positive human ever yesterday 🥺 Sia literally has no idea of how much she’s helped me with life ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @Sia pic.twitter.com/FjWKBsWNRh — Calex (@alxfromcostco) November 28, 2019

That didn't stop people from taking photos and videos of the generous stranger with the Australian accent, who was ultimately recognized by some diehard fans.

In one video, a shopper gifted Sia flowers as she paid for someone's groceries. Sia graciously accepted them and then turned around and said, "Who's next?" She then made her way to another register and swiped her card.

"So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!" wrote Adri Buckles, who shared a video on Twitter of Sia paying for her groceries.

Sia was all smiles as she hugged people who were blown away by her generosity and took a few moments to say hello to a baby. "Sia was at the Walmart and Palm Springs and she bought groceries for everyone in our line," wrote @kylaurennn. "She's so cute."

"I’m crying bc she bought me stuff at T.J. maxx and whole bunch of other people and then went to Walmart to buy more people stuff?" wrote a user named Dom, who added that Sia was "a total angel."

Even Walmart couldn't help but notice Sia's generosity.

What an awesome Thanksgiving surprise! 🖤🤍 — Walmart (@Walmart) November 29, 2019

As for Sia, the singer hasn't commented on her act of Thanksgiving kindness, but it's safe to say that so many people were extra thankful for her generosity.