Should transgender girls be on girls' track teams? Megyn Kelly roundtable

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Amy Holmes of PBS’s “In Principle” along with NBC’s Craig Melvin and Cynthia McFadden for a roundtable discussion of the topics of the day, including some parents’ complaints that transgender girls should not be allowed to compete on girls’ track teams. “I think it is unfair,” Holmes says. “There is a physical advantage.”
