At least two people were killed and 14 more were injured after a shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, police said early Sunday.

Police said no suspects were in custody and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

The party took place near the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The college said in a statement that "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.