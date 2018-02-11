Get the latest from TODAY
The shirtless Tongan flag-bearer is back in Pyeongchang, and he still doesn't have a shirt on.
Pita Taufatofua didn't let below-freezing temperatures at Friday's Winter Olympics opening ceremony stop him from showing off the oiled, muscled torso that made him a sensation during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Taufatofua, 34, who competed in taekwondo in Rio, improbably qualified for the Winter Olympics as a cross-country skier last month.
He is Tonga's only representative in Pyeongchang, and the first Olympic cross-country skier from the Polynesian archipelago in history.
His glistening torso certainly made an impression on social media:
Four days ago, the handsome athlete vowed he would be fully clothed for Friday's ceremony, which is taking place in an outdoor stadium.
"I want to still be alive for my race. It's going to be freezing, so I will be keeping nice and warm," he told Britain's Press Association.
Apparently, though, he couldn't resist taking off his top again.
As Tonga's team was announced at the Parade of Nations, Taufatofua once again came out covered in coconut oil and wearing a Tongan ta'ovala (decorated cloth) and ornamental waist girdle during the Parade of Nations.
Here's hoping we see him again in Tokyo in 2020. (At least it will be warmer then.)
