The shirtless Tongan flag-bearer is back in Pyeongchang, and he still doesn't have a shirt on.

Pita Taufatofua didn't let below-freezing temperatures at Friday's Winter Olympics opening ceremony stop him from showing off the oiled, muscled torso that made him a sensation during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Pita Taufatofua is back to represent Tonga at the Olympics, and he's still shirtless. Getty Images

Taufatofua, 34, who competed in taekwondo in Rio, improbably qualified for the Winter Olympics as a cross-country skier last month.

A few days ago, Taufatofua said he would be fully clothed during the ceremony. He apparently had a change of heart. AP

He is Tonga's only representative in Pyeongchang, and the first Olympic cross-country skier from the Polynesian archipelago in history.

Pita Taufatofua first shut down the internet after his appearance at the opening ceremony in Rio in 2016. OLIVIER MORIN / AFP - Getty Images

His glistening torso certainly made an impression on social media:

Suddenly I’m really interested in the Winter Olympic’s!!! I’m moving to Tonga!! https://t.co/8pTTqOlf75 — Chrissy Darling (@chrissydarling) February 9, 2018

Bermuda: Its not that cold. We can wear shorts.



Tonga guy: Hold my beer#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/i4z8Btrvdm — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 9, 2018

Four days ago, the handsome athlete vowed he would be fully clothed for Friday's ceremony, which is taking place in an outdoor stadium.

"I want to still be alive for my race. It's going to be freezing, so I will be keeping nice and warm," he told Britain's Press Association.