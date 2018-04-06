Sheryl Sandberg on TODAY: Other Facebook data breaches 'possible'

Sandberg, along with Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, have been addressing security concerns since admitting that 87 million Facebook users may have had their data harvested by Cambridge Analytica, the data firm that worked with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week about the social network's data breach. EPA

Zuckerberg will go before Congress next week as part of the company’s damage control efforts.

Sandberg told TODAY that Facebook takes the responsibility of protecting user information seriously. “We cared about privacy all along but I think we got the balance wrong,” she said. The social experience Facebook provides, like connecting virtually with friends and seeing their music playlists, are all examples of data sharing, she pointed out.

“There’s the good cases for sharing and I think we were very idealistic and not rigorous enough and then there’s the possible misuse,” she said. “What we are focused on is making sure those possible use cases get shut down. I’m not going to sit here and say that we’re not going to find more because we are.”