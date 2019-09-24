"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary's wife was charged Tuesday in a boating accident in Ontario, Canada, that left two people dead and three injured last month.

Linda O'Leary, 56, was charged with careless operation of a vessel following an investigation into the Aug. 24 crash on Lake Joseph, according to a statement from the Ontario Provincial Police. She was driving the boat when it collided with a larger boat, flipped over its bow and struck a man in the head.

Kevin O'Leary was on the boat, which he owns, with his wife and another person when it crashed.

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, was killed in the crash. Susanne Brito, 48, from Markham, Ontario, was initially hospitalized in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

Three other people were injured in the crash, police said at the time.

A spokesperson for Kevin O'Leary said that Linda O'Leary passed a DUI test following the accident.

Kevin O'Leary, an entrepreneur from Canada, had said in a statement that the larger boat "had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene."

Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday that Richard Ruh, 57, of New York, has been charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.

Kevin and Linda O'Leary said in a statement, "Now that the authorities have concluded their thorough investigation, I have no further comment other than to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who lost loved ones in this awful tragedy. Our hearts go out to them."