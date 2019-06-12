Sign up for our newsletter

John Corcoran, the brother of "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, has died.

A rep for Corcoran confirmed his death to NBC News.

John Corcoran died of an alleged heart attack in April while vacationing in the Dominican Republic where three other American tourists have recently died.

His death does not appear to be related to the other Americans' deaths.

Barbara Corcoran, 70, told TMZ on Wednesday that John, a retired business owner from New Jersey, was on vacation with a friend and it was John's friend who found him dead in his hotel room.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran says her brother, John Corcoran, 60, died at a Dominican Republic resort in April. Tony Rivetti / Getty Images

Barbara was told her brother died of a heart attack but she said she doesn't believe an autopsy was performed on John's body.

Barbara, who has nine siblings, called John "my favorite brother" and described him as having a larger-than-life personality.

She said John was waiting for his girlfriend to join him on his trip when he passed away.

The news of her brother's death has emerged during a high-profile time for Dominican Republic tourism.

The FBI is currently investigating the deaths of three other Americans who died at Bahia Principe resorts over a five-day period in May, NBC News reports.

Our hearts go out to Barbara as she grieves her brother.