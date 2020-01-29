Shaquille O'Neal cries remembering Kobe Bryant: 'It definitely changes me'

Shaquille O’Neal broke down during a television special honoring the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant on Tuesday night.
O’Neal said he has struggled with sleeping or eating since learning of his friend and former teammate's death on Sunday.
“I haven’t been doing the things I normally do. I work, we laugh, we kid, we joke, when I get back home and look at reality…it just hurts,” he said.
O’Neal and Bryant played together for the Los Angeles Lakers for years. Though their relationship was at times fraught, eventually they became friends.
O’Neal said in an emotional speech that he plans to change the way he looks at life after losing Bryant too soon.
“I wish I could say one last thing to the people that we lost,” he said. “Because once you’re gone, you’re gone forever.”
He added that he works “a lot” but plans to make time to reach out to the people he cares about.
“It really changes me,” he said through tears. “I just really now have to take time and just call and say I love you … Because you never know.”
Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.