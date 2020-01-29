Shaquille O'Neal cries remembering Kobe Bryant: 'It definitely changes me'

“I just really now have to take time and just call and say 'I love you' … Because you never know.”
Shaquille O'Neal broke down during a memorial show for his late friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant.
NBA on TNT

/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Shaquille O’Neal broke down during a television special honoring the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant on Tuesday night.

O’Neal said he has struggled with sleeping or eating since learning of his friend and former teammate's death on Sunday.

“I haven’t been doing the things I normally do. I work, we laugh, we kid, we joke, when I get back home and look at reality…it just hurts,” he said.

O’Neal and Bryant played together for the Los Angeles Lakers for years. Though their relationship was at times fraught, eventually they became friends.

O’Neal said in an emotional speech that he plans to change the way he looks at life after losing Bryant too soon.

Bryant and O'Neal won three straight championships together.MATT CAMPBELL / AFP via Getty Images

“I wish I could say one last thing to the people that we lost,” he said. “Because once you’re gone, you’re gone forever.”

He added that he works “a lot” but plans to make time to reach out to the people he cares about.

“It really changes me,” he said through tears. “I just really now have to take time and just call and say I love you … Because you never know.”

Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

