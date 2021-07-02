Sha'Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, could miss Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson, the U.S. sprinter who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the women’s 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month, has been suspended from the Olympic team due to a failed drug test, according to her lawyer.

A U.S. Olympic source told NBC News that Richardson failed the test after her win and that she tested positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

Her results from the trials automatically disqualified her after testing positive, prohibiting her from competing in the 100 meters, although there is a slim chance she could compete in a different event. It's unclear if she will appeal the result of her test. It's also unknown how long her suspension will last.

NBC News has reached out to USA Track and Field for comment.

Richardson emerged as one of the stars to watch in Tokyo after her performance in the trials, winning the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds.

After the event, the 21-year-old Dallas native melted hearts on social media when she sprinted up the stands at Hayward Field and promptly fell into the arms of her grandmother, Betty Harp, who embraced and kissed her.

During an emotional post-race interview with NBC, Richardson revealed that her biological mother had died just the week before.

"Y'all see me on this track, and y'all see the poker face that I put on but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis," said Richardson, who described her year up until that moment as "crazy."

THIS is what it's all about.@itskerrii is headed to the Olympics, and she immediately ran into the stands to celebrate with her family.@usatf | #TokyoOlympics x #TrackFieldTrials21 pic.twitter.com/MjvZmmOKPg — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

The young athlete had inspired hopes that the U.S. might win its first gold medal in the women's 100m since 1996. She also sparked visions of at least one American athlete strutting her stuff with gutsy panache in Tokyo.

Richardson's confidence and eye-catching style — Vogue magazine dubbed her "the Flo-Jo of our time" — has endeared her to her legions of new fans. How many runners in history have glided toward the finish line wearing dramatic eyelashes and brightly colored wigs? Her many tattoos and bedazzled manicures only add to her offbeat charm.