Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Nacole, a mother whose 15-year-old daughter who ran away after she got a bad grade, and her daughter Jessika, who recounts how she was raped and subsequently trafficked through the website Backpage.com. Mary Mazzio, director of the documentary “I Am Jane Doe,” comments on the legal battles against Backpage.com.