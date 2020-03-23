For more coronavirus updates download the TODAY app

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband has tested positive for coronavirus

The former 2020 candidate said her husband, John Bessler, remained hospitalized in Virginia.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar takes the stage with spouse John Bessler during a primary night event at the Grappone Conference Center on February 11, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

By Adam Edelman

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Monday that her husband has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease,” Klobuchar tweeted. "So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.”

In a longer post on Medium, Klobuchar said that she and her husband, John Bessler, had been in “different places for the last two weeks” and that because she was “outside the 14-day period for getting sick,” doctors advised her that she did not need to be tested.

Klobuchar, a former 2020 presidential candidate who has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden, said her husband had grown quite ill.

After a persistent temperature and a “bad, bad” cough, Bessler began coughing up blood, Klobuchar said, prompting him to get a coronavirus test and a chest X-ray.

He checked into a hospital in Virginia and “now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator,” Klobuchar said.

To date, only one U.S. senator, Rand Paul, R-Ky., has tested positive for coronavirus.

