See what Prince Harry said about inviting Barack Obama to his wedding next year

share tweet pin email

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put Barack and Michelle Obama on the most coveted wedding guest list of 2018?

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Prince Harry's interview with Obama released amid Meghan Markle mania Play Video - 3:21 Prince Harry's interview with Obama released amid Meghan Markle mania Play Video - 3:21

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

Harry was asked in a BBC radio interview on Wednesday whether the couple would be inviting the former president and first lady to their upcoming nuptials, partly because the two famous men have become close and worked together on the prince's Invictus Games for wounded military members.

"Well, I don't know about that,'' Harry said. "We haven't put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he's going to be invited or not. Wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama for radio show Play Video - 2:56 Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama for radio show Play Video - 2:56

Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement last month and have set their wedding date for May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the royal residence in Windsor, England. It's the first royal wedding since Harry's older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Harry's response to the wedding question came after a report by UK newspaper The Sun, which cited "a senior government source" claiming that British officials urged the couple not to invite the Obamas out of fear of offending President Trump, who has yet to meet the Queen.

Harry was also the guest editor of BBC radio's "Today" program on Wednesday, which featured his 40-minute interview with Barack Obama that was previously recorded at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding date is revealed Play Video - 0:48 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding date is revealed Play Video - 0:48

The fifth royal in line to the British throne touched briefly on his friendship with the former president.

"We share the same kind of mind-set and the outlook on the charitable sector, on foundations and mainly on the youth of today,'' he said.

Obama spoke with Harry about the dangers of social media, his pride over passing health care reform and the strength he has received from Michelle.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Prince Harry's fianc?e Meghan Markle attends royal Christmas service Play Video - 0:33 Prince Harry's fianc?e Meghan Markle attends royal Christmas service Play Video - 0:33

They finished up with a lightning round of rapid-fire questions in which the two got down to brass tacks. For the record, Obama defers on whether he likes Kim or Khloe Kardashian better.

"Rachel or Monica?" Harry asked. "I like Rachel,'' Obama said.

When asked which NBA icon he favored more – LeBron James or Michael Jordan – Obama answered, "Jordan. Although I love LeBron, but I'm a Chicago guy."

"Aretha Franklin or Tina Turner?" Harry continued. "Aretha's the best," the former president said.

And finally, the most burning question of all: "'Suits' or 'The Good Wife?''' Harry asked. "'Suits,' obviously,'' Obama affirmed. "Great, great answer," Harry replied.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.