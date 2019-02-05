Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 4:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

She’s a busy working royal, but Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is first and foremost a wife and mother of three young children.

So it’s no wonder that the former Kate Middleton, participating in show-and-tell at the north London school she visited Tuesday, would name her family when asked what makes her most happy.

The Duchess of Cambridge shares a laugh while visiting with students at Lavender Primary School in north London. AP

“This is a photograph of my family,” the duchess said after pulling out a copy of a photo used in last year’s Christmas card from her black clutch. “These are my children, and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy.”

Catherine shares a photo of her family with the students. Reuters

The photo features the duchess and her husband, Prince William, dressed in jeans, sitting on a tree trunk outside their country home with their three children: a boot-clad Prince George, 5, daughter Princess Charlotte, 3, and the newest addition, Prince Louis, 9 months.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used this family photo for their 2018 Christmas card. Getty Images

“We like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family, and that makes me feel happy,” the duchess said before turning the attention on the students. “Do you like to make time with your families, too? What do you like doing sometimes?”

The visit to the Lavender Primary School and to one other in London was to help mark Children’s Mental Health Week. The charity Place2Be, an organization patronized by the duchess, has organized numerous events throughout the week to raise awareness and support for the cause.

Catherine chats with students at an event in support of Children's Mental Health Week. Getty Images

While at the school, Catherine also watched students perform a song and received some kisses from the school dog, Herbie.

She also watched some of the children run their daily mile, and met with parents to hear about their challenges in keeping their kids healthy.