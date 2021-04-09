18 photos of Prince Philip's extraordinary life

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and wife to Queen Elizabeth II, died at Windsor Castle Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. From being born in Greece to marrying Princess Elizabeth to being a prominent part of the monarchy for more than 70 years, here is his extraordinary life through photos.
Philip was born in Greece on June 10, 1921, to Prince Andrew and Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark. He left the country for France at age 1 when his uncle was overthrown in a military revolt.
Philip, 9, wearing traditional Greek dress. After fleeing to France, the prince attended boarding schools in Germany and England, and would eventually join the British Royal Navy.
As a cadet, he met 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth. The two began exchanging letters and developed a romance, where the princess told her father, King George VI, that Philip was the only man she could ever love.
The two eventually married on Nov. 20, 1947, when she was 21 and he was 26.
Less than one year later, the prince and princess welcomed their first child, Prince Charles.
The two continued to grow their family, adding Princess Anne in 1950. They'd go on to have four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.
Here, Philip is seen dancing during a hoedown in Ontario, Canada during a five-week visit to the country and the United States. One year later, Elizabeth would ascend to the throne at the age of 27 after the sudden death of her father.
In 1961, the queen and her husband welcomed President John F. Kennedy and his wife, first lady Jackie Kennedy, to Buckingham Palace.
The royal family starred in a documentary about their lives in 1969. Here, the couple is seen aboard a private jet during the documentary, which was seen by an estimated 350 million people. The documentary has since been locked away and removed from streaming platforms.
The royal family at Buckingham Palace in 1972.
In 1973, Philip walked his only daughter, Anne, down the aisle at her wedding to Mark Phillips.
Eight years later in 1981, the queen and Philip's oldest child and the heir to the throne, Charles, married Lady Diana at St. Paul's Cathedral. The two had a famously tumultuous marriage that ended after 15 years. Philip and Diana were rumored to have had a strained relationship during the latter part of the marriage and until her death in 1997.
In 1983, Philip and the queen flew across the pond for an official visit to the United States, which included visiting then-President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at their getaway in California.
One of Philip's most widely known moments came in 1997 at Diana's funeral. He joined his son Charles, his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, and Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, to walk behind her casket as it made its way through the streets of London to Westminster Abbey. At a dinner before the funeral, Philip told his grandsons that he'd walk with them on the route if they'd walk.
The queen and Philip are seen here riding back to Buckingham Palace during National Commemoration Day. This one in particular marked the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The couple returns to the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their extended family in 2017 during the Trooping of the Colour parade.
Philip announced in 2017 that he would be formally retiring from his royal duties at the age of 96. Here, he is seen raising his hat as Captain General, Royal Marines, during his final public engagement.
The queen and Philip were married for more than 73 years before his death in 2021.