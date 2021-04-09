18 photos of Prince Philip's extraordinary life

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and wife to Queen Elizabeth II, died at Windsor Castle Friday, April 9, at the age of 99. From being born in Greece to marrying Princess Elizabeth to being a prominent part of the monarchy for more than 70 years, here is his extraordinary life through photos.

Prince Philip at the age of 1 in July 1922. Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Philip was born in Greece on June 10, 1921, to Prince Andrew and Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark. He left the country for France at age 1 when his uncle was overthrown in a military revolt.

Prince Phillip of Greece, later the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing traditional Greek dress at age 9. Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

Philip, 9, wearing traditional Greek dress. After fleeing to France, the prince attended boarding schools in Germany and England, and would eventually join the British Royal Navy.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace shortly before their wedding. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

As a cadet, he met 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth. The two began exchanging letters and developed a romance, where the princess told her father, King George VI, that Philip was the only man she could ever love.

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, after their marriage in 1947. Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

The two eventually married on Nov. 20, 1947, when she was 21 and he was 26.

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince Charles in 1949. Fox Photos / Getty Images

Less than one year later, the prince and princess welcomed their first child, Prince Charles.

Princess Elizabeth with her husband, Prince Philip, and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Keystone / Getty Images

The two continued to grow their family, adding Princess Anne in 1950. They'd go on to have four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Prince Philip at Rideau Hall, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on October 11, 1951. Frank Royal / National Film Board of Canada via Getty Images

Here, Philip is seen dancing during a hoedown in Ontario, Canada during a five-week visit to the country and the United States. One year later, Elizabeth would ascend to the throne at the age of 27 after the sudden death of her father.

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy pose with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. PhotoQuest / Getty Images

In 1961, the queen and her husband welcomed President John F. Kennedy and his wife, first lady Jackie Kennedy, to Buckingham Palace.

A scene of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the 'Royal Family' documentary. Mirrorpix / Getty Images

The royal family starred in a documentary about their lives in 1969. Here, the couple is seen aboard a private jet during the documentary, which was seen by an estimated 350 million people. The documentary has since been locked away and removed from streaming platforms.

The royal family at Buckingham Palace, London, 1972. Left to right: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward and Prince Charles. Fox Photos / Getty Images

The royal family at Buckingham Palace in 1972.

Princess Anne and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, walking down the aisle at the princess' wedding. CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

In 1973, Philip walked his only daughter, Anne, down the aisle at her wedding to Mark Phillips.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after their marriage ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral. Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Eight years later in 1981, the queen and Philip's oldest child and the heir to the throne, Charles, married Lady Diana at St. Paul's Cathedral. The two had a famously tumultuous marriage that ended after 15 years. Philip and Diana were rumored to have had a strained relationship during the latter part of the marriage and until her death in 1997.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose with President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan on March 3, 1983, at their mountain top getaway, Rancho Del Cielo, in California. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

In 1983, Philip and the queen flew across the pond for an official visit to the United States, which included visiting then-President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at their getaway in California.

Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

One of Philip's most widely known moments came in 1997 at Diana's funeral. He joined his son Charles, his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, and Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, to walk behind her casket as it made its way through the streets of London to Westminster Abbey. At a dinner before the funeral, Philip told his grandsons that he'd walk with them on the route if they'd walk.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, return to watch the flypast from the Buckingham Palace of the balcony on National Commemoration Day July 10, 2005, in London. Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

The queen and Philip are seen here riding back to Buckingham Palace during National Commemoration Day. This one in particular marked the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The extended royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017, in London, England. James Devaney / WireImage

The couple returns to the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their extended family in 2017 during the Trooping of the Colour parade.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat during his final individual public engagement on August 2, 2017 in London, England. Yui Mok / Getty Images

Philip announced in 2017 that he would be formally retiring from his royal duties at the age of 96. Here, he is seen raising his hat as Captain General, Royal Marines, during his final public engagement.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for the queen's 90th birthday on June 12, 2016 in London, England. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The queen and Philip were married for more than 73 years before his death in 2021.