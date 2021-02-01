See the Manning brothers in their PJs get scolded by dad Archie in Super Bowl ad

The sibling rivalry between Eli and Peyton Manning is alive and well, right down to them whipping footballs at one another in the basement like a bunch of bratty teenagers.

The retired NFL greats have some fun in a new Frito-Lay spot for the Super Bowl in which they play younger versions (we hope) of themselves in matching pajamas showing off their brotherly competitiveness while annoying their famous father.

Former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch narrates the commercial in a continuation of his "Twas' the Night Before Kickoff" Frito-Lay spot that aired in September to get fans ready for the season.

TODAY gave an early look at the spot on Monday as fans gear up for Super Bowl 55, and the always highly anticipated commercials, when the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7.

After deciding to "take this up a notch" to get ready for the big game, Lynch introduces the "Super Bowl legends of yesteryear."

Peyton and Eli Manning, who have four Super Bowl titles between them, are then shown whistling passes at each other from close range while sitting in bean bags.

"You still warming up?" Peyton taunts Eli after catching a hard pass.

Eli retaliates by rocketing another throw that goes over Peyton's head and into the drywall.

That prompts a trip downstairs from their father, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning.

"Hey, what are you doing?!" Archie yells in his Saints bathrobe.

"His idea, Dad, he started it," Peyton says while pointing at Eli.

"Go to bed!" Archie yells.

"Catch the ball," Eli complains to Peyton. "Don't be scared of the ball."

"I was not scared of the ball," Peyton maintains.

The commercial also features an appearance by the legendary San Francisco 49ers tandem of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who are sharing some Doritos in their treehouse when another Hall of Famer tries to crash the party — Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman.

He's promptly told, "No Cowboys allowed," in reference to the fierce NFC rivalry between the Niners and Cowboys in the 1980s and '90s.

"I didn't play you guys in the Super Bowl!" Aikman protests.

Pittsburgh Steelers greats Jerome Bettis and Terry Bradshaw then argue over the Immaculate Reception, when Franco Harris nabbed a ricocheted pass from Bradshaw in the 1972 playoffs for one of the most famous catches in NFL history. Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who won a pair of Super Bowls, also makes an appearance.

They are all gearing up for a Super Bowl that features two likely Hall of Famers at quarterback between six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady of the Bucs and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. Brady was featured in the previous Frito-Lay ad in September with teammate Rob Gronkowski as a pair of excited kids acting like it was Christmas Eve as the NFL season was about to kick off.

The Frito-Lay commercial comes as several major brands that are usually Super Bowl staples, including Budweiser, Pepsi, Coke, and Audi, have decided to sit out the big game during the pandemic for various reasons.