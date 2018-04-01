See Jimmy Fallon surprise Parkland students at graduation, give touching speech

The four seniors killed in the shooting — Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup and Meadow Pollack — received honorary diplomas, accepted by their families.

In addressing the crowd, Fallon noted the students' bravery and courage in the face of unspeakable tragedy and uncertainty.

"Thank you for your courage and your bravery,” Fallon said to the hundreds of people in the stadium.

“Keep making good choices. I’m not saying it because you need to learn it,” the comedian continued. “I’m saying it because you already taught it to all of us. I can’t promise that life will be easy, but if you make good choices and keep moving forward, I can promise that it will get better in ways you haven’t even thought of."

He also got the crowd laughing by encouraging the students to “never rest on their laurels—or yannys,” (referring to the funny internet debate).

In addition to Fallon's speech, Julia Cordover, the school's senior class president, delivered a moving address to the crowd.

"Our struggle is part of our story," she said. "It doesn’t define us. Let it motivate us.”

Fallon has supported the school since the tragedy, including attending the inaugural March for Our Lives Event in March in Washington, D.C., as well as sponsoring a bus to transport students to the event.

"Don't let anything stop you," Fallon told the graduating class.

In a tweet he posted later, the late-night host sent additional good wishes to the graduating class, writing “Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future—you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud.”