Unsealed search warrant in Idaho murders shows what FBI found in Bryan Kohberger’s family home

A newly unsealed search warrant details what the FBI found at the family home on the day the man charged with murdering four University of Idaho students was arrested last year.

A flashlight and four medical-style gloves were among the items discovered in the Pennsylvania home of the parents of Bryan Kohberger, 28, according to a search warrant return obtained by NBC News on Feb. 28.

An assortment of clothing, including a black sweatshirt and black-and-white Nike sneakers, was also found at the home along with a cheek swab test, presumably used by investigators to get the suspect's DNA.

It was not made clear in the search warrant who owned the medical-style gloves that were found on Dec. 30 at the home in Albrightsville.

A newly-unsealed search warrant details what investigators found at the family home of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger when he was arrested in December. TODAY

The latest details come as Kohberger is being held without bail ahead of his next court appearance in June. He has not formally entered a plea, but has said through a former attorney that he believes he will be exonerated.

Kohberger was arrested in late December following a six-week manhunt after University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, 20; Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home near campus.

A previous search of Kohberger's apartment, where he was living while pursuing a PhD in criminal justice at Washington State University, recovered possible hair strands, chemical-resistant gloves, items that had red and brown stains, and a computer tower.

Washington State is less than 10 miles from the University of Idaho. Authorities have not publicly released a motive for the attack, but they say Kohberger stalked the house at least a dozen times before the slayings and returned to the crime scene hours after the murders.

Investigators used forensic genealogy to track down Kohberger, possibly using DNA recovered from a knife sheath found near the body of one of the victims, two sources familiar with the investigation previously told NBC News.

Weeks before he was arrested, Kohberger drove with his father from Washington to Pennsylvania, and they were pulled over twice in Indiana. They were driving a white Hyundai Elantra, the make and model of a vehicle Idaho police said was captured on surveillance video near the scene of the murders.

The house where the murders occurred will be demolished, officials at the University of Idaho announced last month. The school called the decision a "healing step" and a way to stop "efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."