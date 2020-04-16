Scammers can capitalize on yearbook photos people are posting on social media

People are posting their graduation photos online as part of a trend that could leave them vulnerable to hackers, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The trend began as a way to support the Class of 2020, whose graduation celebrations have migrated online, been canceled or been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus. It involves posting a high school senior portrait. The posts are often accompanied with the hashtag #Classof2020, as well as identifying details about the poster, such as where they went to school and what year they graduated.

These details can be used by "scammers or hackers" to answer "common online security questions," wrote the BBB in a statement urging people to be cognizant of the risk of participating in the trend.

"All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live," the BBB said.

The nonprofit organization instructed people to review and change their security settings, including changing the visibility of posts so only friends can see them and updating their answers to security questions if they cannot "resist the temptation to play along."

This is not the first time hackers have used an ostensibly harmless online game to gather personal information, the BBB suggests. Other viral posts asking for information about the cars people own, favorite athletes and top 10 favorite television shows can also be mined for nefarious use.

While the Class of 2020 is missing year-end traditions as coronavirus spreads, many are creating their own traditions to commemorate their milestone, including dressing up for virtual proms and hosting their own graduation ceremonies