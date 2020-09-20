Politically, late Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were as different as night and day, but they were still close friends. The longtime colleagues celebrated holidays and went on trips together and were often referred to as the "odd couple."

Upon hearing the news of Ginsburg's death on Friday at 87 years old, Antonin Scalia's son Christopher tweeted a message of tribute to the woman who was an unlikely buddy of his conservative father.

I'm very sad to hear about the passing of my parents' good friend, and my father's wonderful colleague, Justice Ginsburg. May her memory be a blessing. I'd like to share a couple of passages that convey what she meant to my dad.../3 — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 18, 2020

"I'm very sad to hear about the passing of my parents' good friend, and my father's wonderful colleague, Justice Ginsburg," Christopher Scalia wrote. "May her memory be a blessing. I'd like to share a couple of passages that convey what she meant to my dad."

Christopher Scalia, whose father died in 2016, went on to share a few stories that shed light on the duo's bond. One included a photo of a passage from a speech Antonin Scalia delivered on Ginsburg's 10th anniversary on the D.C. Court of Appeals.

This is from a roast he delivered for her 10th anniversary on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. They'd been colleagues on that court until he went to the Supreme Court; she hadn't joined him there yet—and he missed her. pic.twitter.com/rrgFfNlvJL — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 19, 2020

"They'd been colleagues on that court until he went to the Supreme Court; she hadn't joined him there yet—and he missed her," Christopher Scalia tweeted alongside the image, which read, "I have missed Ruth very much since leaving the court of appeals. She was the best of colleagues, as she is the best of friends. I wish her a hundred years."

Christopher Scalia also shared a photo of a passage written by Judge Jeffrey Sutton about Antonin Scalia getting Ginsburg two dozen roses for her birthday. Sutton asked if the roses were meant to convince Ginsburg to vote more conservatively from time to time.

This is a story that Judge Jeffrey Sutton shares about an encounter late in my dad's life, when he bought his friend Ruth two dozen roses for her birthday. "Some things in life are more important than votes." pic.twitter.com/wjCJvFcdHm — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 19, 2020

"So what good have all these roses done for you?" Sutton said. "Name one five-four case of any significance where you got Justice Ginsburg's vote."

"Some things are more important than votes," Antonin Scalia answered.

When Justice Scalia died in 2016 of natural causes at age 79, Ginsburg paid tribute to her friend.

Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in April 2014 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong / Getty Images

"From our years together at the D.C. Circuit, we were best buddies," she said. "He was a jurist of captivating brilliance and wit, with a rare talent to make even the most sober judge laugh. The press referred to his 'energetic fervor,' 'astringent intellect,' 'peppery prose,' 'acumen,' and 'affability,' all apt descriptions."

There was even a comedic opera, "Scalia/Ginsburg," written about the pair, who shared a love of the theater style.

"Call us the odd couple," Scalia said at a 2015 event at George Washington University. “She likes opera, and she’s a very nice person. What’s not to like? Except her views on the law.”