NBC News is mourning the loss of a colleague who had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Larry Edgeworth, a 25-year veteran of the news division, died Thursday, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack informed employees in an email sent Friday.

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie posted a tribute to Edgeworth on her Instagram page Friday morning.

“My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry,” she wrote.

Edgeworth, who worked in an equipment room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, had other health issues, his wife said, according to Lack.

Savannah fondly recalled working with Edgeworth during the presidential election in 2008.

“We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy,” she wrote.

“He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family.”

Savannah also posted another picture with Edgeworth.

"The good old days with Larry. Rest In Peace," she captioned the picture.

TODAY meteorologist Al Roker shared a moving tribute to him, as well, sharing a picture of him on the job.

"Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew," he wrote.

"He would always ask about Nick and losing him to underlying health issues exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two sons. Our @nbcnews family has lost a consummate professional and a friend."

"NBC Nightly News" host Lester Holt remembered him as a terrific co-worker by sharing posting a photo of the two of them together.

"Proud to have known and worked with Larry Edgeworth for nearly 20 years. Shared some great adventures here and abroad," Holt wrote. "An excellent audio engineer and a tremendous man. Always had his team’s back. Larry, I loved when you’d call me 'Mr. Smooth.' I’ll miss you pal. God bless you and your family." He used the hash tags #restinpeace and #we’llgetthroughthis

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake also remembered Edgeworth with touching words on Twitter.

"The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012,” he wrote alongside a photo of them together. “He called me ‘slim,’ and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19.”

Several other members of the NBC News family also mourned Edgeworth's passing.

NBC News is saddened to announce the death of our long-time colleague Larry Edgeworth after he got COVID-19



"NBC News is saddened to announce the death of our long-time colleague Larry Edgeworth after he got COVID-19 I first met Larry back in 2012 before I worked at NBC, and was just the most warm and welcoming colleague to work with in the years since," NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt wrote.

"@NBCNews lost our gentle giant, our cheerleader, our sound man Larry Edgeworth to #coronavirus," NBC News reporter Anne Thompson wrote. From Rome to the BP Oil Spill, he was the best colleague. We’d talk football and he loved the desserts I made, especially chocolate chip cookies. Love you Larry.

"This is heartbreaking. Larry Edgeworth always, always greeted me with a huge smile and hug. He was a good man who has now died of COVID-19. Rest in peace, Larry," MSNBC and NBC News contributor Yamiche Alcindor wrote.

"What I remember most about the the times I worked with Larry: his smile. Thinking of his family, and joining the rest of our NBC News colleagues grieving his death," NBC News Chief White Correspondent Hallie Jackson wrote.

"Devastated. Larry was the guy. This was my DUDE in Sanford covering Trayvon's murder & in so many places traveling to cover stories for ⁦@MSNBC⁩. Just a lovable, hilarious, brilliant guy. Take coronavirus seriously please and damn that virus to Hell," "AM Joy" host Joy Reid wrote.

"One of the kindest men I've ever worked with," CNBC's Carl Quintanilla wrote. Devastated."

"I would like for you to know this name : Larry Edgeworth. He was a longtime member of our NBC crew.. big smile.. big heart..we loved Larry and he loved us back.. all of us ...He died after testing positive for the Coronavirus," TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb wrote.