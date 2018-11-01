Savannah Guthrie joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the Thai rescue mission

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

NBC’s Bill Neely reports from Thailand on the 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been successfully rescued after being trapped for more than two weeks. Neely also has some great news from the boys’ teachers: they’re going to be allowed to skip their exams! TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about the amazing rescue, as well as other headlines from the day.