Savannah Guthrie is hosting Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite eye injury

Savannah Guthrie wasn't going to let an eye injury rain on her parade.

The TODAY anchor put on her glasses and soldiered on to co-host the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Hoda Kotb on Thursday despite still recovering from a tear in her retina and a loss of vision as a result of a freak accident last week.

Savannah was out of work for two days this week after her 2-year-old son, Charley, hit her in the right eye with the pointy end of a toy train while sitting in her lap last week.

The mishap caused a tear in her retina and bleeding that resulted in a loss of vision. She underwent multiple laser procedures this week to try to fix the issue.

"They're essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery," she said during a phone call to TODAY on Wednesday.

Savannah was hopeful Wednesday that she would be able to still co-host the parade, and we're glad to see it worked out that way! She just can't get too excited, even when getting a hug from Snuffleupagus.

"I'm not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it's kind of like literally hanging by a thread," she said Wednesday. "But I'm very positive because I think it's gonna be OK."

We are thankful she was ultimately able to make it to the festivities. Say hi to Astronaut Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants for us, Savannah!