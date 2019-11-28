Shop our pre-Black Friday Steals and Deals! Get up to 80% off alpaca throws, sweatshirts and more

Savannah Guthrie is hosting Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite eye injury

A serious eye injury suffered in a freak accident with her 2-year-old son didn't stop Savannah from co-hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Savannah Guthrie wasn't going to let an eye injury rain on her parade.

The TODAY anchor put on her glasses and soldiered on to co-host the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Hoda Kotb on Thursday despite still recovering from a tear in her retina and a loss of vision as a result of a freak accident last week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5aLaMOHxYG

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Savannah was out of work for two days this week after her 2-year-old son, Charley, hit her in the right eye with the pointy end of a toy train while sitting in her lap last week.

The mishap caused a tear in her retina and bleeding that resulted in a loss of vision. She underwent multiple laser procedures this week to try to fix the issue.

"They're essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery," she said during a phone call to TODAY on Wednesday.

Savannah Guthrie explains how her eye was injured (by son Charley!)

Nov. 27, 201906:04

Savannah was hopeful Wednesday that she would be able to still co-host the parade, and we're glad to see it worked out that way! She just can't get too excited, even when getting a hug from Snuffleupagus.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5aPMBLFx2h

https://www.instagram.com/p//B5aTjzDH3xM

"I'm not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it's kind of like literally hanging by a thread," she said Wednesday. "But I'm very positive because I think it's gonna be OK."

We are thankful she was ultimately able to make it to the festivities. Say hi to Astronaut Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants for us, Savannah!

Scott StumpScott Stump