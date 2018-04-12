"I guess the things that make my heart pound a little are hunky celebrities,'' Hoda told The Hollywood Reporter in a video interview, alongside Savannah.

"That's true," Savannah agreed. "Your palms get sweaty."

"Sometimes that's the case. You do sweat a little bit, c'mon," Hoda added.

Looking great, ladies! Savannah and Hoda are on the cover of the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter. Hollywood Reporter

Savannah admitted her most nerve-racking challenges come from the other end of the spectrum.

"I can't think of any person in particular that made nervous, but I always get a little bit nervous and anxious before doing big political interviews because they require the most study, they require the most thought, they require the most depth, and they are the most highly scrutinized,'' Savannah said.

"So that makes me nervous, that makes me anxious, but I hope it also makes me on top of my game."